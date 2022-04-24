Nestree Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $873,334.00 (EGG)

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. In the last week, Nestree has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nestree has a market capitalization of $84.54 million and $873,334.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nestree coin can now be purchased for about $0.0343 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,676.03 or 0.99954823 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00056998 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00026555 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001811 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00007441 BTC.

Nestree Profile

Nestree (EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,467,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io

Buying and Selling Nestree

