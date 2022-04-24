Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stake Increased by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 1,074.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,043 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,507 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $39,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 400,343 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $241,183,000 after purchasing an additional 74,038 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 326.6% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $460.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Macquarie downgraded shares of Netflix to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.31.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $2.70 on Friday, hitting $215.52. 37,460,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,961,613. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $360.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $504.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.97. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.05 and a twelve month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

