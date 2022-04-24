NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing antisense therapies to address genetic diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes PATrOL(TM). NeuBase Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Ohr Pharmaceutical Inc., is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ NBSE opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.53. NeuBase Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $6.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.42.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NeuBase Therapeutics will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBSE. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,811,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 393.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 95,447 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 253.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 109,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 78,672 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC increased its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 17.9% during the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 407,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.22% of the company’s stock.

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders, and cancer and oncology applications.

