Newton Hits Market Cap of $15.00 Million (NEW)

Newton (NEW) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, Newton has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. Newton has a market cap of $15.00 million and approximately $29,802.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newton coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00047692 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,937.78 or 0.07428293 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000171 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00041804 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,562.53 or 1.00035492 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Buying and Selling Newton

