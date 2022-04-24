NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.930-$3.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -.NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.750-$2.850 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut NextEra Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.22.

NYSE:NEE opened at $73.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.27 billion, a PE ratio of 99.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.38. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $69.79 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.425 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 229.73%.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo acquired 64,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Naren K. Gursahaney bought 2,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.62 per share, with a total value of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Camden National Bank grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after buying an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 26,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,647 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

