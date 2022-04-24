NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.750-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.810. The company issued revenue guidance of -.NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.930-$3.080 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.22.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $73.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.38. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $69.79 and a 1 year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.73%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.62 per share, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

