NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NEP shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 11.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,105 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 23.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 7.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 25.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,171 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $4,158,000 after buying an additional 11,277 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEP stock traded down $2.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.83. 888,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,248. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.82. NextEra Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $63.59 and a twelve month high of $88.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $1.32. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $0.7325 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 325.29%.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

