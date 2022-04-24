Nixon Capital LLC Has $3.67 Million Stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Nixon Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44,417 shares during the period. Berry Global Group accounts for approximately 1.7% of Nixon Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Nixon Capital LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $3,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BERY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,059,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 92.5% in the third quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 1,251,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,161,000 after purchasing an additional 601,000 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 46.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,848,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,545,000 after purchasing an additional 587,715 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 148.4% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 960,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,476,000 after purchasing an additional 573,880 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,851,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,211,000 after purchasing an additional 530,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BERY traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.52. The company had a trading volume of 391,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,927. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.81. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.54 and a 1-year high of $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.33.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.13). Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BERY. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.27.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

