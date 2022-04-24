Nixon Capital LLC Sells 3,649 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Nixon Capital LLC trimmed its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,649 shares during the period. General Electric makes up approximately 3.6% of Nixon Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Nixon Capital LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $7,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Morgan Stanley grew its position in General Electric by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,808 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new position in General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,257,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,033,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,042,334,000 after acquiring an additional 852,849 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,904,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,937,000. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

General Electric stock traded down $2.65 on Friday, hitting $89.07. 4,963,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,282,310. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $97.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.26. General Electric has a 1 year low of $85.29 and a 1 year high of $116.17.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.14%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GE. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on General Electric from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.20.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

