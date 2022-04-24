NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Major Shareholder Buys $714,009.40 in Stock

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 274,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $714,009.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,042,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,511,667.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corre Partners Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 21st, Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 69,495 shares of NN stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $191,111.25.

Shares of NN stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 3.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.90. NN, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $9.62.

NN ( NASDAQ:NNBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $110.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.90 million. NN had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NN, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on NNBR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NN in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in NN by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 342,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 173,978 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NN during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of NN by 49.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 43,630 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in NN by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 220,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 38,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NN by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,010,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after acquiring an additional 116,264 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for general industrial and automotive end markets.

