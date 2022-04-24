Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Plans Dividend of $0.17

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1713 per share on Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NKRKY opened at $6.94 on Friday. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $21.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.17.

Get Nokian Renkaat Oyj alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj from €32.00 ($34.41) to €24.00 ($25.81) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Nordics, Russia, the rest of Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.