North Star Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 971 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Paycom Software by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 72.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $295.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $392.77. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $283.91 and a 1-year high of $558.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 87.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.49.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PAYC shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $380.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.20.

Paycom Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.