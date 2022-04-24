North Star Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

North Star Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 50,284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 41,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.6% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $250,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BWA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.20.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $37.86 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.42.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.36%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

