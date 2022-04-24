North Star Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 75,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,000 after buying an additional 11,949 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.9% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 440,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,883,000 after buying an additional 8,397 shares in the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $503,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth $1,345,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.77.

Shares of SJM opened at $142.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.05. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.30. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $145.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

