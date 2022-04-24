North Star Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 15,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 12,515 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 336,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,479,000 after acquiring an additional 26,740 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,227,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,617,000 after acquiring an additional 438,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 573,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,941,000 after acquiring an additional 81,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ENPH shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stephens assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.31.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $153.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.08. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.62 and a beta of 1.27. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.88 and a fifty-two week high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 39.09% and a net margin of 10.52%. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 37,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $7,500,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 12,117 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $1,972,768.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,577 shares of company stock valued at $43,780,910 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

