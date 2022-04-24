North Star Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 12.6% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.2% in the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4.4% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC opened at $43.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.49 and a 200 day moving average of $37.23. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $44.95.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.12%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.88.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

