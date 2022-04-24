Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Bought by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 489,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Northern Trust worth $58,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 26.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,464,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $265,659,000 after purchasing an additional 523,077 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 180.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 568,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,253,000 after purchasing an additional 365,283 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,186,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,637,249,000 after purchasing an additional 363,977 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,728,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $509,808,000 after acquiring an additional 166,515 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 702,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,633,000 after acquiring an additional 159,047 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NTRS shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS traded down $4.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.19. 1,215,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,268. The company has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $102.39 and a 1 year high of $135.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $41,504.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $223,801.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

