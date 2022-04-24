Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$46.71.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NPI shares. Raymond James set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Northland Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Northland Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

NPI stock opened at C$40.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.77. Northland Power has a 12 month low of C$34.95 and a 12 month high of C$44.20. The firm has a market cap of C$9.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$38.73.

Northland Power ( TSE:NPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$640.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$557.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Northland Power will post 1.5000001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.16%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

