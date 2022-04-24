NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires 203 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYH stock opened at $280.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.46. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $260.11 and a 12-month high of $302.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

