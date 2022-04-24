NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 11,915 Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)

NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 33.3% during the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,040,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $16,040,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $14,068,000. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $10,025,000. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $7,261,000. Institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPTX opened at $1.47 on Friday. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $4.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.35.

Leap Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LPTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. Leap Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,705.80% and a negative return on equity of 55.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leap Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric, hepatobiliary, gynecologic, and prostate cancers.

