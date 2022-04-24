NorthRock Partners LLC Boosts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 10,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,147,000. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 95,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,422,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $187.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.70 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.48. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.39%.

A number of analysts have commented on UPS shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $262.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.39.

About United Parcel Service (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.