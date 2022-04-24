NorthRock Partners LLC Buys 1,567 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,007 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCX. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 115.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,853,192 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $515,709,000 after purchasing an additional 8,496,718 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 343.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,126,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $296,869,000 after buying an additional 7,069,500 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $206,632,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 61,756,575 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,008,945,000 after buying an additional 3,223,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $577,014,000 after buying an additional 2,859,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In other news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FCX opened at $41.91 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.00.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 8.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.13.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.