NorthRock Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 13,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,304.5% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.6% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter.
NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $48.05 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $47.88 and a one year high of $53.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.77.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile (Get Rating)
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
