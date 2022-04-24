NorthRock Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 8,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 150,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,998,000 after purchasing an additional 53,762 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 501,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,086,000 after purchasing an additional 39,319 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $91.39 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $88.62 and a 52-week high of $106.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.50 and a 200-day moving average of $99.43.

