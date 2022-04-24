NorthRock Partners LLC Has $520,000 Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DE. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $403.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $400.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $372.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $320.50 and a 1 year high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

DE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $355.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.94.

About Deere & Company (Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.