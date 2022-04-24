NorthRock Partners LLC Has $556,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

AMD opened at $88.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.88 and its 200-day moving average is $124.74. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The company has a market cap of $105.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.81.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,556.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,176 shares of company stock worth $23,266,902. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMD. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.56.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

