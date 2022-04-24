NorthRock Partners LLC Has $985,000 Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,575 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 221.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $45.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $205.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $61.80.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 35.64%.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

Comcast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.