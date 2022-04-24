NorthRock Partners LLC Invests $238,000 in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,302 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 435.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 136.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 710 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $93.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.86.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $96.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.64. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $49.16 and a 52-week high of $107.52. The company has a market capitalization of $124.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 37.62%.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $10,442,777.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $562,647.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 167,800 shares of company stock worth $15,730,870. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

