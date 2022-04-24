NorthRock Partners LLC Makes New $232,000 Investment in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lithium Americas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.18.

Lithium Americas stock opened at $26.93 on Friday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.84 and a fifty-two week high of $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 64.51 and a current ratio of 64.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -84.16 and a beta of 1.25.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithium Americas Profile (Get Rating)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.