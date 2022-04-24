NorthRock Partners LLC Makes New $232,000 Investment in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lithium Americas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.18.
Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Lithium Americas Profile (Get Rating)
Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.
