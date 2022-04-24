NorthRock Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 7,010 Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 104,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 22,205 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 8.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 207,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 15,499 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 111,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 4,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSE:UTF opened at $28.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.70. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $29.85.
About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (Get Rating)
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
