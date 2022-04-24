NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 126 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

NorthRock Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

KMB stock opened at $138.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.66. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $117.32 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The firm has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.40%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.63.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

