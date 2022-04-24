NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 140 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

NorthRock Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,938 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1,647.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,537,645 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $425,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,445 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 41.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,937,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $827,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,236 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth about $150,638,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,097,746 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $506,791,000 after purchasing an additional 869,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,638,584,000 after purchasing an additional 622,891 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.82.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $180.54 on Friday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.17 and a 200 day moving average of $176.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.32. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.84%.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $47,803,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.