NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 3,007 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

NorthRock Partners LLC cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,007 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% in the third quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,123,770,000 after acquiring an additional 21,633,311 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $947,037,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after buying an additional 2,838,191 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,493,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,053,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $600,175,000 after buying an additional 2,143,963 shares during the period. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $86.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.59. The firm has a market cap of $234.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.89. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $239.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $247.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.75.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

