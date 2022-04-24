NorthRock Partners LLC Takes $212,000 Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,681.8% during the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $145.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.83. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $133.51 and a 12 month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

