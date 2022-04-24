Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Purchased by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOC. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth $733,486,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $418,193,000 after buying an additional 361,501 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $667,772,000 after buying an additional 128,163 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,046,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,177,771,000 after buying an additional 123,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $46,201,000. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.27.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total value of $1,826,791.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $137,759.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $447.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $441.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $400.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $336.03 and a one year high of $490.82.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.40%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

