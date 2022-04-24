NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0528 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Shares of NWHUF stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $12.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average of $10.76.

NWHUF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.70 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at September 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 190 income-producing properties and 15.4 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

