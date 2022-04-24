Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas decreased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,741 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Novartis were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,307,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,466,000 after acquiring an additional 897,298 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Novartis by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,214,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,696,000 after acquiring an additional 745,157 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Novartis by 3,631.4% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 723,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,201,000 after acquiring an additional 704,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,068,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,168,000 after acquiring an additional 401,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Novartis by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 677,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,395,000 after acquiring an additional 340,669 shares in the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVS. UBS Group increased their target price on Novartis from CHF 84 to CHF 85 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Erste Group raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.83.

Shares of NVS traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,870,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,765. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.09 and a 12-month high of $95.17. The stock has a market cap of $199.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.50 and its 200 day moving average is $85.61.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). Novartis had a net margin of 46.27% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $1.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.28%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

