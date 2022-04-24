Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC lowered its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 904,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,394 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $79,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 60,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 6.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 69,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 170,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Novartis from CHF 84 to CHF 85 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale decreased their price target on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.83.

NYSE NVS opened at $89.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $199.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.61. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $79.09 and a 1-year high of $95.17.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 46.27%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $1.175 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s payout ratio is 20.28%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

