Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 237,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,784,000 after purchasing an additional 18,675 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 295,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth about $1,269,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Shares of NYSE NVO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.70. 1,182,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,846. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.99. The company has a market cap of $260.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.51. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $73.25 and a twelve month high of $122.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 72.70%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.741 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.85%.

NVO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Danske upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $581.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile (Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.