Oakworth Capital Inc. Boosts Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 764.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,303,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,824,118,000 after acquiring an additional 451,827 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 173.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 637,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,952,000 after purchasing an additional 404,400 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,391,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,821,000. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth approximately $113,076,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.14.

NYSE:SPGI traded down $11.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $379.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,749,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,259. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $363.54 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $396.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $429.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $91.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total transaction of $1,286,059.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total value of $647,902.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

