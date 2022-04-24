Oakworth Capital Inc. Buys 333 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 126.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOC. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 261.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total transaction of $1,826,791.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,065 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.76, for a total value of $1,206,874.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded up $3.95 on Friday, reaching $447.40. The company had a trading volume of 727,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,118. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.74. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $336.03 and a 52-week high of $490.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $441.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $400.63.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 14.40%.

NOC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.27.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

