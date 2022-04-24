Oakworth Capital Inc. Buys 668 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 726.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,117,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,258,000 after purchasing an additional 469,501 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PKG shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.88.

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $517,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PKG traded down $4.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.18. The company had a trading volume of 453,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,563. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $124.78 and a 52 week high of $168.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.83.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.68. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.30%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

