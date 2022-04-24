Oakworth Capital Inc. Buys New Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TTE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners increased their price target on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target (down from $72.00) on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, April 7th. HSBC upgraded TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($62.37) to €56.00 ($60.22) in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.29.

Shares of TTE traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,026,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,386,014. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $60.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $127.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.85.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 7.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.544 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 36.21%.

About TotalEnergies (Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.