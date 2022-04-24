Oakworth Capital Inc. Has $117,000 Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Oakworth Capital Inc. cut its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 388.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 62.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 512 shares of company stock worth $46,801 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ED traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.49. 2,026,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,671. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.22. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.17 and a 1-year high of $99.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 82.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ED shares. Guggenheim lowered Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.08.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

