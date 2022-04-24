Oakworth Capital Inc. Invests $26,000 in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 639,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 535,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,866,000 after acquiring an additional 6,188 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 479,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,193,000 after acquiring an additional 85,918 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 2,170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,941,000 after acquiring an additional 216,457 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 219,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,616,000 after acquiring an additional 128,095 shares during the period.

TOTL traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $43.53. 310,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,021. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.93 and its 200-day moving average is $46.50. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a twelve month low of $43.38 and a twelve month high of $48.67.

