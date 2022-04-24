Oakworth Capital Inc. Invests $80,000 in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,405 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 689.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 374,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 126,714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 15,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

PHM traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.91. 2,152,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,720,690. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.61 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.70.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 8.04%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PHM. UBS Group upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.45.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $740,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

