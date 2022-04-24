Oakworth Capital Inc. Makes New $36,000 Investment in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT)

Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QINT. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000.

Get American Century Quality Diversified International ETF alerts:

Shares of QINT stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.19. 4,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,315. American Century Quality Diversified International ETF has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.83.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Quality Diversified International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Quality Diversified International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.