Oasis Network Market Capitalization Achieves $754.68 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 24th. One Oasis Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000546 BTC on exchanges. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $754.68 million and $29.64 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000354 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 44.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Coin Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,014,306 coins. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

