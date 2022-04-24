Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Hits $0.22 on Major Exchanges

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. One Oasis Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000551 BTC on exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $760.70 million and $30.31 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis Network Coin Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,014,306 coins. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

