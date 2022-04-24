Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oatly Group AB is an oat drink company. Oatly Group AB is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OTLY. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 14.66.

OTLY opened at 3.83 on Wednesday. Oatly Group has a twelve month low of 3.81 and a twelve month high of 29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 5.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is 8.18.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.11 by -0.02. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 19.92% and a negative net margin of 33.02%. The company had revenue of 185.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 178.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Oatly Group will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 373.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857 shares during the period. 21.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, crÃ¨me fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in various flavors.

